CHENOA — Steven F. Oltman, 71, Chenoa, died at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the family farm in Chenoa, with his sons by his side.

His funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, with Pastor Duane Otto officiating. Burial will follow in Pike Twp. Cemetery, rural Chenoa.

Visitation will be 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. Monday, also at the memorial home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society or OSF Hospice.

Mr. Oltman was born August 20, 1951, in Fairbury, IL, the son of Charles A. and Bernadine Gerbracht Oltman. He was married to Georgia Fink Oltman for 41 years.

Survivors include two sons: Jim (Valerie) Oltman and their son, Charlie of Castle Rock, CO; and Dan Oltman, Los Angeles, CA; two brothers: Larry Oltman and Dale (Betty) Oltman, both of Chenoa.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Oltman was a 1969 graduate of Chenoa High School. He attended and received his bachelor degree in Agriculture from Illinois State University, Normal.

Steve farmed in his early years but, was employed for most of his career by the general services department at Illinois State University as a delivery driver. He was a 50-year member of the Pike Twp. Poker Club, was an ISU Founders Day bell ringer, and a member of the ISU Civil Service Council.

