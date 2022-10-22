Aug. 13, 1950 - Oct. 21, 2022

MORTON — Steven D. Oesch, 72 of Morton, formerly of Carlock, passed away at 8:45 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Aperion Care Morton Villa, Morton, IL.

Steven was born August 13, 1950, in Peoria, IL, the son of Lawrence and Dorothy (Roudenbush) Oesch.

He is survived by his children: Shawn, Christy, Scott, Penny, Pam and Chris; and other family members.

His graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Imhoff Cemetery, Congerville, Illinois. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Carlock Fire & Rescue Squad or to the Donor's choice.

