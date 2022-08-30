Dec. 18, 1939 - Aug. 26, 2022

SECOR — Steven Allan Schroeder, 82, of Secor, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at OSF St. James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.

He was born on December 18, 1939, in Peoria a son of Alwin and Antillia Janssen Schroeder. He married Gloria Seggerman on October 17, 1960, in Peoria. She passed away on September 12, 1995.

Survivors include his children: Jeff (Jenette) Schroeder of Normal, Lisa Block of Minonk, Shelly (Marty) Heller of Pontiac; seven grandchildren: Brooke (Brian) Ashenbremer, Erin (Kevin) Dobson, Jake (Jordan) Heller, Caleb (Jessica Clayton) Block, Emily (Jamie Johnston) Schroeder, Meghan Heller, Matthew Schroeder; six great-grandchildren: Katelyn, Wyatt, and Sarah Ashenbremer, Quinn Dobson, Hadley and Wyatt Block; and a great-grand-baby due in November.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; infant son, Daniel Wayne Schroeder; his parents; and sister, Carol Brantley.

He attended Robein grade school and graduated from East Peoria High School. He worked at Pfister Hybrids in El Paso, IL, as a Warehouse Manager for 46 years retiring in 2006. After retirement he drove cars for Heller Ford.

Steven served in the National Guard US Air Force.

He loved to camp, jigsaw puzzles, yard work and attending his grandkids and great-grandkids sporting events. Steve lived in Secor for 62 years.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Pastor Wayne Shelksohn will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will be in Secor Cemetery where military rites will be accorded at the grave. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Eureka Ambulance or Secor Fire Department. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.