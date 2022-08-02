Dec. 19, 1945 - July 29, 2022

ROANOKE — Steve Schoon, 76, of Roanoke, IL, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at his residence.

He was born December 19, 1945, in Washburn, IL, to Vernell and Esther Smith Schoon. He married Mary Darst on October 4, 1969, in Bartonville, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his two children: Roger Schoon, and Deanna (Dean) Clark; and two grandchildren, Hannah, and Braden Clark.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Judy.

Steve worked at the Roanoke IGA for 38 years before retiring. He especially enjoyed the social and daily interaction with all the customers and people of the community, catching up on all the local news and gossip.

To say Steve loved antiques would be an understatement. He bought, sold, and repaired countless antiques over the years. He loved browsing at garage sales, estate sales and was even known to rummage a few dumpsters in his lifetime hunting treasures. He had an extensive collection of arrowheads and would always once a year share his collection and knowledge with students at Roanoke-Benson schools.

He helped to design and start the Hunzinger Museum in the Roanoke Park district and had a passion of preserving items from the past to share with everyone. Most of all though, Steve loved to spend time with his family and cherished anytime spent with his children and grandchildren.

He was a member of the Roanoke United Methodist Church where funeral services was held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Rev. Robert Herath will officiate. Visitation was from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home and from 10:00 - 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the services at the church. Burial was in Roanoke Township Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Roanoke Park District for the Hunzinger Museum or to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.