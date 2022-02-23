LINN CREEK, Missouri — Steve L. Metz of Linn Creek, MO went from the arms of his wife to the arms of Jesus on February 21, 2022 in Kerrville, TX.

Born on April 2, 1947, he was the chosen son of Ivan and Juanita Metz. On November 12, 1967, he married his best friend, Rita K. Rieger.

He is survived by his wife, children: Holly (Brian), Heidi (Derek), Tony (Angie) and nine grandchildren he was so proud of: Emily, Andrew, Isabella, Mason, Aleena, Daniel, Steve, Will and Mariem.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was co-owner of Metz-Stoller Insurance.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Stanley and an infant son.

Per his request there will be no service. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to: Bethany Christian Services, 901 Eastern Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503, or Kids Harbor, Inc. 5717 Chapel Drive, Osage Beach, MO 65065.