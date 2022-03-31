Dec. 18, 1945 - March 14, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Stephen Walker Norton, 76, of Bloomington, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Steve was born on December 18, 1945, in Bloomington, the son of Max and Mary Walker Norton.

Surviving are his son, Lane Norton; grandchildren: Nicholas Carter and Bree Desmond; and sisters: Susan (Mike) Manahan and Jane (Don Wilcox) Sumrall, all of Bloomington. He is also survived by nieces: Molly Armstrong and Jen McGinnis; and a nephew, Stephen Manahan.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Kate Hartrich.

Steve graduated from Bloomington High School and was active in sports, especially wrestling. He attended Illinois State University.

He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart among other honors.

Steve began his restaurant career at Barney's on South Main in Bloomington. He managed several local restaurants, including The Caboose in Bloomington and The Tabard Inn in Lexington, both of which he later owned for many years.

Steve was a loving son, brother, friend, uncle, father, and grandfather, whose grandchildren meant the world to him. He will be greatly missed.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois, 423 N Kays Dr. Normal, IL 61761, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.