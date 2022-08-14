Aug. 7,1948 - April 29, 2022

ODESSA, Fla. — Stephen Thomas Wesselhoff, 73, passed away on April 29, 2022, in Tampa, FL.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Suanne of Odessa, FL; daughters: Laura Lopez of Tampa, FL, and Amy (David) Kasper of Odessa, FL; grandchildren: Brie and Camryn Lopez of Tampa, Olivia and Cooper Kasper of Odessa; and sister, Kathi Wesselhoff of Odessa. Also surviving are his uncle, Bob (Deb) Wesselhoff of Pontiac, IL, and brother-in-law Carl Vose of Normal, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents Beverly and Kenneth Wesselhoff.

After graduating from Illinois State University, Mr. Wesselhoff entered the Navy, became a Naval Flight Officer, and attained the rank of Captain. He Served in four separate squadrons and on five different aircraft carriers. While in the Navy he earned a Masters Degree from Georgetown University in Government, and an ABD Degree from Salve Regina University in Humanities. He concluded his 25 years of active duty at the Naval War College in Newport, RI. He went on to teach NJROTC at Leto High School in Tampa, FL, for 15 years before retiring again.

Steve was an avid golfer, scoring a hole-in-one in 2007. He loved biking, working out, reading just about any history book he could find, and traveling. Every trip included his golf clubs.

Captain Wesselhoff's private burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org.