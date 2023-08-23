HUDSON — Stephen J. "Steve" Bell, 75 of Hudson, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a funeral for Steve at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Pastor Mark McCall will officiate. There will be a visitation from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at the Memorial Home. Interment will be in Hinthorn Cemetery in rural Hudson.

Steve was born in Iowa Falls. His parents are Harold Bell and Shirley Klein Bell. He married Michele Freese on July 25, 1970, in Bloomington. Also surviving are his mother, Shirley Bell of Hendersonville, NC; one son, Matt (Tara) Bell of Normal; two grandchildren: Hannah Miller, and Makenzie Bell; and two siblings: Rod Bell of Kansas City, and Cathy (David) Choisser of Hendersonville, NC. His father preceded him in death.

Steve was the Director of Administrative Computing at Illinois State University from 1970-2001. He then invested in a business with his son Matt, in 2007, Redline Motorsports and purchased Ziebart SuperStore, which is run by Matt.

With his friend Dick Meyer, he started Ralph & Alf Auto-Maniacs. Steve was Alf and Dick was Ralph. They bought and sold automobilia and antiques. Steve had a passion for Thunderbird cars and was a member of the Vintage Thunderbird Club of America and a proud owner of a rare 1962 "M" Series Thunderbird. He was a member of Peoria Nazarene Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Baby Fold or to Peoria Nazarene Church.

