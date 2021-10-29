PEORIA — Stephen Harold Jones "Jonsey", 51, tragically passed away on September 19, 2021.

Steve is survived by his wife Kelly Jones; seven children: Nicole Fiscus (Ryan) of Atlanta, Zachary Jones of London, England, Stephen and Kelly's children together: Allie, JJ, Piper, Stephanie, Izzie; one grandson; parents Harold Jones (Carol) of Mackinaw and Linda Harsha (Charles) of Normal; father and mother-in-law Jim and Dee Miller of Stanford;two sisters: Rachel Rees (Stacey) of Heyworth and Sarah Harsha of Bloomington; brother-in-law, Doug (Sara) Miller of Mclean; sister-in-law, Faith (Jon) Ten Haken of Stanford; many nephews and nieces. One aunt Sharon Rudloff of Pekin; one uncle George Hamilton (Gail) of Peoria.

Steve was a 1989, graduate of Bloomington High School in Bloomington, IL. Steve worked at Uftring Chevrolet of Washington, IL, and was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people. He was the highest performing used car salesman at that dealership having received many awards for his hard work in sales. He always wanted to make sure his customers were well taken care of and happy with any purchase they made.

Steve served his country as a Jet Engine Mechanic in the Air Force. He toured in Europe, residing in Enkenbach-Alsenborn, Germany and Red Lodge, England.

Steve enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a lover of the outdoors, always wanting to camp with his kids or ride on his Harley Davidson motorcycles. You could usually find Steve outside grilling or smoking food on his days off during summers. He had a passion for cooking and was always sharing pictures of his masterpieces. He loved nothing more than gathering people around, feeding them and sharing funny stories. Steve loved the Lord and was a religious man, reading passages from the Bible with his children every night. He was quite the joker and always made people laugh. Steve was a very charismatic person, not one you could ever forget after meeting him.

He will be greatly missed by all those he left behind. Please keep his wife and children in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Celebration of Life will be held on November 6, 2021 at 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Comfort Inn and Suites, Morton, IL.