Nov. 8, 1955 - Aug. 14, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — Stephen Gregory Plast, 67, of Austin, TX, passed away August 14, 2023, after an eight year battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was born in Evanston, IL, on November 8, 1955, and grew up in Scarsdale, New York, Summit, New Jersey, eventually going to high school and college in Bloomington, IL.

Steve graduated from Bloomington High School and received a BBA in Religious Studies from Illinois Wesleyan University (IWU). Steve played on both the Bloomington High and IWU tennis teams and was the #1 singles player for IWU.

Steve had a career in insurance underwriting and catastrophe hurricane relief for State Farm Insurance where he worked for over 40 years.

He was a member of Big Brothers/Big Sisters and Knights of Columbus. He had a passion for playing and watching tennis; and was proud to have gone to both the US Open and French Open. He loved running and being active outside, going caving, visiting art museums all over the country, trying new cuisines, and traveling the world. Steve loved watching all sports on TV or in-person, he was a big Los Angeles Dodgers, Dallas Cowboys, Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Supersonics fan.

Steve was survived by his daughter, Amanda Wooster and her wife, Natalie. His siblings: Jonathan Plast and his wife, Beth, Victoria Hillen, and Deborah Luhrman and her husband, Gary. He also deeply cherished his nieces and nephews: Rachel Plast, Robert Plast, Alex Luhrman and his wife, Laura, Tasha Ford and her husband, Jonathon, and Nathan Hillen and his wife, Samantha. Steve took pride in being the greatest Gruncle to: Micah, Skyler and Bodhi Ford and Penelope and Jack Hillen.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Ann Plast.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., at Cook-Walden Capital Parks in Pflugerville, TX. A private family service will be held at a later date at St. Maragret's Episcopal Church in Palm Desert, CA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX, towards cancer research for Multiple Myeloma.