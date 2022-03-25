Stephen George Kober

Sept. 29, 1946 - Mar. 16, 2022
EDGEWOOD, WA — Steve passed away quietly and peacefully at his home in Edgewood, WA. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing. Please see the full obituary at https://curnowfuneralhome.com.
Sept. 29, 1946 - Mar. 16, 2022
EDGEWOOD, WA — Steve passed away quietly and peacefully at his home in Edgewood, WA. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing. Please see the full obituary at https://curnowfuneralhome.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.