Stephen Alan Fritzen

July 2, 1969 - Aug. 7, 2022

NORMAL — Steve Fritzen, our beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and cousin - and friend to all who walked into the CoffeeHound - died at Carle BroMenn Medical Center on August 7, 2022 after a year-long struggle with Lupus. He still had so many hopes and dreams that he wanted to share with his family and CoffeeHound. His passing has truly been a shock and we feel it deeply, but will do our best to reflect the grace and courage he lived daily with this disease. Steve and April were to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of the iconic local CoffeeHound cafes this month. Now we will celebrate his life with all the love, passion and attention to detail he would expect and he gave to every single idea he put to mind.

Steve was born on July 2, 1969, in Omaha, NE, and graduated from University High School in Normal, IL. He attended Illinois State University as a student athlete in soccer. Along with his loving wife April they founded the Coffee Hound cafes on August 20, 2002. To say he was passionate about the Hound is an understatement. He roasted everybean, pulled every shot and baked every scone in the early days... and roasted his last beans with his son Hans on August 5, 2022.

Steve was a modest, humble and optimistic soul. He lived his life "sunny side up" and that will be how our family and the CoffeeHound will move on our path forward. His life was full of distinguished achievements through his mastery of the coffee culture... like Midwest Barista Champion, almost national champion, Small Business Award recipient. Yet, it was his relationships with his coffee growers and farmers that he and April were most proud of - the idea of sustainability and a living wage allowing all partners to benefit from success or share in hard times.

Steve loved to fish with his family and was a crossword puzzle wizard and soccer fanatic. We have a lifetime of shared joys from our years at a summer Church Camp and the Owls Nest in Michigan that we treasure so at this time. Yet his heartbeat was spending time with his beloved wife April and children Hans and Kay.

And finally he would choose a quiet message to remember him... enjoy simple pleasures with family and be kind and generous to those who struggle. A favorite mantra of Stevo's when he loved something (and he loved so many things) was - "This is THE BEST EVER!!!" We promise to carry that enthusiasm forward as we carry his memory in our hearts.

Steve is survived by his wife, April; and children: Hans and Kay Fritzen; his mother, Susan File (Richard); his father, Dr Bodo Fritzen (Esther); his brother, Jon Fritzen; and nephew, Marco Fritzen; his step-brother, Richard File-Muriel (Marie); his step-sister, Staley Krause (Mike); and beloved members of both the extended File and Fritzen families.

Memorials can be made to Gold Mountain Coffee Growers through Omprakash or The Lupus Foundation.

A Celebration of life for Steve will be held Sunday September 25, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Destihl Barrel room and courtyard.