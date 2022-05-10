May 21, 1987 - May 9, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Stephanie Marie Adams, age 34, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 1:34 AM on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Her funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, May 13, 2022, at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Jason Collins will be officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Normal Public Library, Normal, IL.

Stephanie was born May 21, 1987, in Normal, IL, the daughter of Greg and Virginia Spicer Adams.

Surviving are her parents, Greg and Virginia Adams, Normal, IL; one brother, Kenneth (Stephanie) Adams, Heyworth, IL; one niece, Aubree Adams; and two nephews: Sawyer and Grayson Adams of Heyworth, IL; also surviving are several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Stephanie is preceded in death by her grandparents and one uncle.

Stephanie graduated from Normal West High School and later Illinois State University, Normal, IL, with a bachelor's degree in science. She worked at the Normal Public Library in the children's department since 2005. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

