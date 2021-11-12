BLOOMINGTON — Stephanie Bailey Purkey, 77, of Bloomington, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care in Bloomington, where she had been in residential care.

She was born March 16, 1944, in Urbana to John and Ruth (Collins) Bailey, now deceased. She married Jerry Purkey on September 12, 1971. Jerry survives.

She is also survived by her sister, Brenda Wisehart. Her surviving nieces and nephews are: Roger (Wanda) Bailey, Tucson, AZ, Elaine (Kenny) Young, Tolono, IL, Debbie Revell of Tolono, IL, John (Janelle) Dodds, Tolono IL, Susan (Kent) Plackett, Tolono, IL, George Michael Sommer, Arcola, IL, Sue (Bill) Wade Casa Grande, AZ, Junior Troutman, Stanley, NC.

Stephanie was preceded in death by two brothers: Ray Bailey and Richard Bailey; and three sisters: Kathy Troutman, Darlene Joan Dodds, and her infant sister, Sarah Jane Bailey; as well as two nephews: Steve Dodds and Pat Dodds.

Stephanie attended school in Champaign and Urbana. She left school her Senior year, when she and her mom moved to Bloomington, where she subsequently earned her high school diploma.

Stephanie worked at Steak and Shake for 11 years, as a kitchen operator, at Target for 10 years, as a cashier, and at the Pantagraph for five years in classified ads.

In her retirement she had the opportunity to realize her first love, clipping coupons and shopping for groceries, not for herself but for the hungry. A longtime volunteer at Claire House, she was honored by the Red Cross as the Volunteer of the Year.

There will be a funeral service for Stephanie on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Wesley United Methodist at 1:00 p.m. There will be a visitation from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. at the church. Reverend Tanya Evans will officiate.

Calvert and Metzler Memorial Homes in Bloomington, is assisting the family with final arrangements. Due to COVID precautions masks will be required at the service. Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.