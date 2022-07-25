July 30, 1945 - July 21, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Stella L. Dunlap, 76, of Bloomington IL passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022. She was born July 30, 1945 in Bloomington, IL to Mabel B. Lewis and married the love of her life, John L. Dunlap on August 11, 1963.

Surviving are her two sons: Ivan Dunlap and Chad (Bobbie) Dunlap of Bloomington; one brother Bernie (Joy) Lewis of Waldo, OH; one brother-in-law Ike Dunlap of Bloomington; four sisters-in-law: Lois Kistner and Dixie (Bucky) Weaver of Bloomington, Linda (Dave) Roop and Diana (Lenny) Jones of Downs; four grandsons (who are loved to the moon and back): Brett (Tessa), Hunter, RJ, Chase; and one great-grandson Declan. Stella was preceded in passing by her husband John; mother Mabel; and brother-in-law Joe Dunlap.

Stella graduated from University High School in the Class of 1963 and she had worked as a beautician for 17 years, before opening her heart and home for numerous children for daily daycare.

She was a member of the Eagles #527 in Bloomington, where she served as the President of the Women's Auxiliary for many years. Not stopping there, Stella also volunteered for many events at the Eagles. Her hours of volunteer included collecting payment at the front door, helping throw children's Christmas parties, and assisting with Saturday lunches.

In her free time, Stella was known to enjoy playing bingo and watch her favorite team: the Chicago Cubs!

A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Eagles or donor's choice. Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.