FARMER CITY — Stefanie E. Crownover, 73, of Farmer City, IL passed away at 12:41 a.m., Friday, November 19, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Farmer City American Legion, 755 Stensel Dr., Farmer City, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Stefanie E. Crownover memorial fund in care of Heartland Bank and Trust Company, 333 S. Main St., Farmer City, Illinois 61842. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, Illinois, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Stefanie was born on March 9, 1948, in Lincoln, Illinois, a daughter of Stefan and Fern Mangold Danczak.

She is survived by her two children: Andy Crownover of Champaign, IL; Heather (Ryan) Howell of Farmer City, IL; two grandchildren: Hannah and Hayden Howell both at home; siblings: Teresa (Michael) Organ of LaSalle, IL; Mary Ann Hunting of Houston, TX; Tom (Marsha) Gipson of DeFuniak Springs, FL; special niece, Stacy (Sean) Williamson; special nephew, Steven (Leigh) Hill; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Zettie McDonald.

Stefanie graduated from McLean-Waynesville High School Class of 1966. She was a photographer for the Farmer City Journal. She later worked at the Clinton Power Station for over 25 years.