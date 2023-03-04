March 6, 1967 - Feb. 17, 2023

GREELEY, Colorado — On the morning of February 17, 2023, Stefanie Anne Hill, passed away at the age of 55.

Stefanie was born on March 6, 1967, and lived in Hudson, IL, during her childhood. Stefanie was predeceased by her mother Sylvia Hospelhorn, and is survived by her father Leonard Hospelhorn of Hudson, IL, and her sister Jennifer Jordan of Danvers, IL.

Stefanie graduated from Normal Community High School in 1985, where she excelled in marching band as part of the color guard and even performed at the Cotton Bowl, a premier college football game and parade.

In January 1988, she married Larry Hill of Bloomington, IL, and together they moved to Southern California in 1989, where they raised their four beautiful girls, Brittany, Nicole, Courtney, and Lauren, who were their mother's whole world.

Stefanie started working for State Farm Insurance in 1989, in California, and later moved to Colorado in 1995, where the family put down roots. Stefanie recently retired from State Farm after 30-plus years.

Stefanie re-married Marty Lordemann on December 25, 2012, in a surprise ceremony with all their children present. Stefanie gained two sons that day, Gunnar and Luke Lordemann, whom she loved deeply.

Stefanie was an avid runner, music lover, and the kindest soul. She truly loved the life she lived.

Stefanie is survived by her husband, Marty Lordemann of Greeley, CO; and her children: Brittany Hill, Nicole Watkins (Justin Watkins), Courtney Hill, Lauren Bowen (Christian Bowen), Gunnar Lordemann, Luke Lordemann (Caycee Lordemann); and her grandchild, Mia Lordemann.

A Celebration of Life in Stefanie's honor will be March 4, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at The Belair at Zoe's Cafe in Greeley, CO.

Please visit allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

Donations can be made on Stefanie's behalf to the "bee happy bee kind" foundation by copying the following link into your browser address bar - www.beehappybeekind.org.