BLOOMINGTON — Stanley R. "Cork" Thompson, 78 of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 6:03 a.m., at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal after a 3.5 year battle with cancer.

His service will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington with Pastor Chad Sparks officiating. Following the service burial will be held at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Stanford with military honors conducted by the active-duty Army funeral honors detail. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Masonic Rites conducted at 8:00 p.m.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the Dale TWP Fire Department, Covell Community Church or to the Shriner's Hospital for Children.

Stanley was born on December 19, 1942 in Bloomington, IL to William Stanley and Doris Irene (Bess) Thompson. He married Bonnie Kelly on April 28, 1963 in Covell, IL.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie; their three children: Tom (Jane) Thompson, Danvers, Todd (Becky) Thompson, Bloomington, and Trisha (Chad) Tattini, Lexington; along with their nine grandchildren: Josh (Shasta) Thompson, Jordan (Courtney) Thompson, Katie Thompson, Taylor (Jayden) Salisbury, Jaden Thompson and Raegen Thompson, Tanner (Mili) Tattini, Madison Tattini, Trey Tattini; four great-grandchildren: Walker Thompson, Blake Thompson, Theo Tattini and Everly Salisbury; also surviving is his brother, Don (Marilyn) Thompson, Danvers; and his cousin Connie (Wes) Becker, Shirley; and many other relatives.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Tiffany Thompson.

Stanley served as a career officer in the Army/National Guard, enlisting at the age of 17 and retiring after 40 years at the rank of Major General on June 22, 2000. During his long-distinguished career, he received many awards and accolades.

Stanley retired from Nussbaum Trucking Company, Normal, IL after a long career, joining the company in September of 1979.

He is a graduate of Stanford High School and the US Army War College. He is a member of Covell Community Church, the Wade Barney Masonic Lodge 512, Bloomington Shrine Club and Tin Lizzy's. He was President of Dale TWP Fire Department and a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 56, founding member of Illinois National Guard Historical Society and an Alumni of US Army War College.

Stanley was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and a hero and legend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

