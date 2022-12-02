March 23, 1968 - Nov. 30, 2022
LEROY — Stan L. Tarr, 54, of LeRoy, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital, Peoria, IL.
Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the LeRoy First United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, also at the church. Cremation rites will follow.
Stan was born March 23, 1968, in Olney, IL, to Kendall and Zana (Johnson) Tarr. He married Jennifer Wilson March 18, 1995, in Stanford, IL.
He leaves behind his daughter, Emerson Tarr and son, Jasper Tarr, of LeRoy; brothers: Brad (Amy), Travis (Amy), and Brock (Amanda) Tarr, all of Newton; eleven nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Andrea Tarr.
Stan received his Master's degree in Ruminant Nutrition from the University of Illinois. He coached the Livestock Judging team while getting his degree. Stan loved big. His impact was broad reaching. He loved working for Wyffels Hybrids. He was second to none as a leader to his Region 80 Team who he loved deeply and mentored with pride. He loved farming with Wilson Family Farms. He loved the Simmental cattle industry and took competing seriously in the showing both as a judge and when his kids were exhibiting. He enjoyed fishing in Canada with his family. His greatest loves on earth were his wife and two kids. Most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Memorial donations may be made to Illinois Simmental Association, LeRoy Athletic Dept., and EDGE Youth Group.