Stan L. Tarr

Stan received his Master's degree in Ruminant Nutrition from the University of Illinois. He coached the Livestock Judging team while getting his degree. Stan loved big. His impact was broad reaching. He loved working for Wyffels Hybrids. He was second to none as a leader to his Region 80 Team who he loved deeply and mentored with pride. He loved farming with Wilson Family Farms. He loved the Simmental cattle industry and took competing seriously in the showing both as a judge and when his kids were exhibiting. He enjoyed fishing in Canada with his family. His greatest loves on earth were his wife and two kids. Most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.