Stan Howard Hayes

Aug. 30, 1955 - Aug. 10, 2022

Stanley Howard Hayes was born August 30, 1955, the youngest of four children born to Floyd and Etta Hayes of Emden, IL. His baptism and later confirmation took place at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden. He passed away on August 10, 2022.

Stan graduated from Hartsburg-Emden High School, attended Lincoln College, then finished his degree at Illinois Wesleyan University with a focus on music and theatre. He was involved in several productions while in high school, college, and post-college.

Stan moved to Los Angeles, CA, to pursue his interest in music and the theatre. While there he worked for Twentieth Century Fox and Sony. He loved his jobs and the people he worked with, many of whom became life-long friends. Years later, upon returning to the Midwest, he worked at Unity Point Health-Methodist in the reference lab.

Over his lifetime Stan maintained a huge love of music, live theatre, cooking, and writing. He was sweet, kind and generous, yet hysterically witty and the most fun to be around. Stan's family meant the world to him and they will remember his gentle teasing as the way he expressed his love for them.

Stan is survived by his brother, Robert (Linda) Hayes of Emden; his sister, Rita (Jim) Pavlacic of Peoria; and a myriad of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, all of whom adored him. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Floyd Corliss Hayes.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Old Bethel Church in Emden, IL, with dessert to follow at the Emden Community House. Memorials may be made to Old Bethel Church (in care of Lance McCormick, Treasurer, 311 Seville Road, Bloomington, IL, 61701), Emden Historical Society (600 North Street, Emden, IL, 62635) or to "Give Me Water Lord" (P.O. Box 183, Sparta, IL, 62286).