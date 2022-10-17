April 29, 1924 - Sept. 26, 2022

KYLE, Texas - It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of Spencer LaTeer Gilmore, 98, on Tuesday September 26, 2022, of The Woodlands, Texas and recently of Kyle, Texas. He died at home, in his sleep after sharing memories in person with each of his three children and four grandchildren.

He was born April 29, 1924 in Arrowsmith, Illinois to Marwyn and Mabel LaTeer Gilmore. He graduated from Saybrook Community High School in 1942 and worked for the United States Geological Survey before entering Illinois State Normal University. As with many of his generation, World War II impacted his life path and values. While in college he enlisted in the United States Navy and was assigned to active duty as an Apprentice Seaman in the Navy V-12 Program. His training took him to Columbia University in New York City where he was commissioned an Ensign. He continued his training on naval bases throughout the southeastern U.S. culminating in priority orders to report to the U.S. Sigsbee DD 502 in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. Quite an adventure for a rural farm boy who had never left Illinois. The decision to pursue his dream and enroll in college (which likely saved his life) he attributed to his mother henceforth, he always advised "listen to your mother!"

After his active duty service with the Navy concluded July 1946 he re-entered Illinois State Normal University under the G.I. Bill; met Norma Jean Waters, the love of his life; completed his B.A. degree in Education in 1948 and continued furthering his education as well as his courtship.

He married Norma in Peoria, Illinois on June 12, 1949 and commenced a teaching career in Buckley, Illinois and then at Irving Junior High School in Bloomington, Illinois. Simultaneously he completed his M.S. Degree in Education, 1953 with a concentration in Geography.

In 1956 he joined the faculty at Evergreen Park Community High School (EPCHS) in Evergreen Park, Illinois. Where for thirty years he coached, taught physics and numerous other physical science courses, served as Chairman of the Science and Mathematics departments, headed The Steering Committee for Facility Development (guiding the design of state-of-the-art science labs), and directed the summer school program. Not only did he continually augment his own subject area credentials, but he also expanded unique learning opportunities for his students, e.g. creating a rooftop observatory. One universal lesson he impressed upon his students was the value of observation.

Upon his retirement in June 1986, he moved to The Woodlands, Texas to be near family. The next six years found him substitute teaching for the Conroe Independent School District. He loved working with teenagers and the daily challenges they presented.

He would tell you his major goal in life was to keep those close to him happy. This was never more obvious than in his commitment to caring for his wife Norma at home, during her debilitating illness the final five years of her life.

He treated everyone he encountered equally and justly. No task was beneath him especially if it meant 'leaving a place better than he found it'. He often shared a laugh daily with those he met and always tried to find humor in difficult situations. He was a life-long Chicago Cubs fan who fortunately lived long enough to witness their World Series win. One of Spencer's biggest regrets was that he would not see his great grandchildren grow up. As an ardent conservationist and science educator dedicated to public education, he was concerned about the state of the world we are leaving them.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Norma, in 2014; his parents; three brothers (Lytle, Robbie and Lynn); one sister, Chadyne and son-in-law (Gary Ishibashi).

He is survived by one brother, Jerry Gilmore (Ann) of Green Valley, Arizona; daughters: Kathie Herrick (Richard) of The Woodlands, Texas; Susan Ishibashi of Kyle, Texas; son, George Spencer Gilmore of The Woodlands, Texas; four native Texas grandchildren: Cynthia Herrick (Brendan Lucey) of St. Louis, Missouri; Clifford Scott Herrick (Pamela Holmes) of Austin, Texas; Tommy Ishibashi (Laura) of Kyle, Texas; Emiko Ishibashi of Dallas, Texas; and seven great-grandchildren: Liam and Sean Lucey; Clara, Forrest and James Herrick; Collin and Landon Ishibashi.

A celebration of life and interment for Spencer and Norma is planned on the anniversary of their marriage in 2023 at the family plot in Bloomington, Illinois.