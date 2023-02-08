Oct. 7, 1922 - Feb. 6, 2023

PONTIAC — Sophia E. Fecht, age 100, of Pontiac, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 9:02 p.m. at St. James-John Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac. Father Adam Cesarek will be officiating.

Memorials in Sophia's memory may be made to St. Mary's Catholic School or to the Livingston County Humane Society.

Sophia was born on October 7, 1922, in Emington, IL, to John H. and Sophia M. (Rabe) Arnolts. She married William Glendon Fecht on March 6, 1943, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac. He preceded her in death on January 13, 1999.

She is survived by her children: William J. (Susan) Fecht of Normal, IL, and Jill (Phil) Rambo of Pontiac, IL; grandchildren: George Fecht, Joshua Fecht, Jason (Laurie) Coward, Jacob (Ashley) Coward, Molly (Jason) Zientarski, Dustin (Scarlet) Rambo, and Justin (Ashley) Rambo; 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her little companion, Effie, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister and brothers.

Sophia graduated from Reddick High School in 1940. She was employed as a seamstress at the Nationwide Glove Factory for over five decades. She was very active in family and community activities. She was an Assistant Cub Scout Leader and Mothers Club Member. She also enjoyed volunteering for the Livingston County Humane Society.

Sophia had a huge heart for her family, community, and animals. She was a wonderful mom, grandma, great-grandma, and great-great-grandma. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would also like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. John W. Rinker for his excellent and outstanding care that he provided for their mother.

