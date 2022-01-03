ELLSWORTH — Sonja Rae Andrew, age 65, transitioned peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on December 28, 2021 after her battle with cancer. Born June 26, 1956 in Lincoln, Illinois to Delores and Milton Howard.

Sonja is survived by Dave Andrew Sr. her husband of 32 years; daughter, Sarah (Chris) Slater; son, Hans Buesking; stepsons: Dave Andrew Jr. (Alicia) and Mike Andrew; grandchildren: Garron and Jack Slater and Huntlee Buesking; step-grandchildren: Gabby Andrew, Ethan Andrew, Anthony Palmero and her five siblings: Sandy Black, Mark Howard, Tim (Reva) Howard, Missy Walters, Dan (Lisa) Howard.

She graduated Olympia high school in 1974 where she earned FHA queen her Junior year.

Sonja loved her vegetable garden and growing flowers. She especially enjoyed feeding and watching the hummingbirds. She enjoyed baking, cooking, and trying new recipes. Sonja loved to take walks especially to the park with Huntlee. Dave and Sonja would take drives in the country to see deer, turkey and other wildlife. Sonja always tried to get a picture of a deer or a beautiful sunset. Sonja always looked forward to Skype time with Sarah and her family in Colorado.

She was a kind soul that went out of her way to help others not because she expected anything in return but because it made her heart happy to serve others.

She retired from State Farm insurance in 2018 after 43 years where she made many friends.

Honoring Sonja's wishes, cremation services will be provided by East Lawn Funeral Home 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL. No services will be held at this time. The family will celebrate her life at a later date. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. @ stjude.org