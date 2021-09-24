NORMAL — Simon Joseph Amr, 28, a long time resident of Normal, Illinois, passed away on September 21, 2021. He was originally from Danville, Illinois and grew up in Normal. He attended Oakdale and Parkside schools and graduated from Normal West High School. He attended Eastern Illinois University and later completed an Audio engineering Certificate from Dark Horse Institute in Franklin, Tennessee. He lived briefly in Atlanta, Georgia where he was active in the television and movie industry there as a walk-on actor and networking in music production.

He was beloved by all for his wonderful sense of humor and his sensitivity to others. His dog of 19 years, Peanut, was almost always at his side until she passed away in 2020. He had recently become a fledgling gardener, but music was always his first love, and his true passion in life. He was accomplished on many instruments, especially guitar.

He leaves behind mother, Annilee Rohrscheib of Clinton; father, Ali Amr of Normal; sister, Mariam Cherry of Richmond, Virginia (and her husband, Robert Cherry and two nieces: Larkin and Mara Cherry) and grandmother, Emily Rohrscheib of Clinton; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins both in the States and around the world.

His passing was untimely, and he will be sorely missed by all. Illiana Cremation Society is assisting the family and a memorial service is tentatively planned for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend in Central Illinois, with details to be announced at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to ProducerGrind or to any organic gardening organization of choice.