Feb. 28, 1926 - July 14, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Shirley Schenck of Bloomington, IL, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Martin Health Center, Bloomington, at age 96.

Shirley was born Shirley Mae Fisher to Warren E. (Hugh) Fisher and Opal K. Durst in Bement, IL, on February 28, 1926. She married Frederick H. Schenck on October 15, 1949. Shirley and Fred raised their two children, Angela and David, on the family farm in Chenoa, along with a large menagerie of beloved pets. Shirley and Fred were married for 53 years before his death September 3, 2003.

Shirley received her Associate's degree from Blackburn College. She furthered her education by obtaining Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from Illinois State University. Shirley taught elementary students in local area schools for 28 years. She spent the last 20 years of her teaching career as a third grade teacher in Chenoa.

Shirley had a life long passion for education. She loved the students she encountered over her long teaching career and enjoyed updates on their lives long after she retired. After her retirement from teaching, she worked for 10 years for the former Peoples Bank of Bloomington.

Mom was known for her great sense of humor, quick wit, talented baking skills and legendary peanut brittle. She always kept up with politics and current events and could carry on entertaining conversations on almost any subject. Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela (Bill) Ganci of Alameda, CA; daughter-in-law, Nancy (Lynn) McCain of Bloomington; four grandchildren: Dr. Graham (Katlyn) Schenck, Egan, MN; Grace (Bradley) Bond, Normal; Alison Ganci, Oakland CA; Will Ganci, Alameda CA; two great-grandchildren: Birdie and Carson Schenck of Eagan, MN. She is also survived by her sister, Kathleen (Douglas) Carpenter, of Newton, IA, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Schenck; her son, David Schenck; and her sister, Joan (Richard) Auth.

According to her wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Shirley chose to donate her body to medical education through Science Care with cremation to follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington, where she was a member, Westminster Village, Bloomington or the Humane Society of Central Illinois, Normal.

The family would like to thank OSF Hospice and the dedicated staff at Martin Health Center for the loving care and compassion they provided to Shirley.