March 12, 1951 - June 20, 2023

BELLFLOWER — Shirley N. Sprau, 72, of Bellflower, IL, passed away at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Gibson Area Annex, Gibson City, IL.

Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman, Osman, IL, with Pastor Jeffrey McPike officiating. Burial will follow at Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower, IL. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 106 N. Main St., Farmer City, IL, and from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Shirley was born on March 12, 1951, in Bloomington, IL, a daughter of Vernelle F. and Martha N. Simon Basham. She married Gerald "Butch" Sprau on March 3, 1973, in Bellflower, IL.

She is survived by her husband, Butch Sprau of Bellflower, IL; son, Steven Sprau of Bellflower, IL; two grandsons: Walker and Weston Sprau; sister, Marcia (Merle) Shelton of Bellflower, IL; and brother, Dan (Debbie) Basham of Bellflower, IL; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and brother, David Basham.

Shirley was an elementary school teacher for 35 years, retiring in 2009. She taught in Saybrook, Bellflower and Blue Ridge Schools.

She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman. Shirley taught Sunday School and belonged to the Ladies Aid and LWML.