Nov. 28, 2021 - Feb. 15, 2023

HEYWORTH — Shirley Marie Quinton Koch, 101, of Heyworth, IL, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, surrounded by family in her home, in rural Heyworth.

Shirley was born November 28, 1921, in Heyworth, IL, to William Hobart and Ruth Marie Phillips Quinton. She attended Short Point School, a one room schoolhouse, graduated from Heyworth High School in 1939, and Browns Business College in Bloomington, IL, in 1940. She married Raymond Andrew Koch on September 8, 1941, and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage and family, and were lifelong members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington, IL.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, William Joseph Koch; and one sister, Betty Lou Quinton Iseminger. She is survived by one sister, Donnabel Quinton Daley. She is also survived by her children: Margaret (Robert) Crapple, Elkhorn, WI, Katy (Bill) King, Fredericksburg, TX, Quinton (Trudy) Koch, Bloomington, IL, David (Tami) Koch, Heyworth, IL, and Elizabeth (Thomas) Jannusch, McLean, IL; 12 grandchildren; Theodore (Terri) Crapple, Christopher (MariLin) Crapple, Billy (Vicki) King, Samantha Ashby, Jeremy Koch, Matthew (Carmen) Koch, Nick Koch (Sammie), Mikaela (AJ) Eyre, Mackenzie Koch, Collin Koch, Clayton Jannusch (Savannah), and Sierra (John) Witte; and 11 great-grandchildren with number twelve on the way.

Favorite activities included roller skating, dancing, reading, traveling, playing card games, attending sporting events, and spending time with family.

She loved and lived by the quote: "Live your life so that your children can tell their children you stood for something wonderful."

Memorial contributions may be made to the Heyworth Public Library.

A private celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.