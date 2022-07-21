Shirley Mae Clemens

Shirley grew up in Chicago and Mazon during the Depression, switching from public schools to one room schools often. She showed horses, played the accordion, butchered chickens, helped raise her two sisters, and was a cheerleader and valedictorian. At Wesleyan, she was proud to be a math major and Homecoming Queen. With the can-do attitude she learned as a child, she could do anything she set her mind to. She is a legend to her grandkids, who often wrote of her exploits for school assignments. She fixed her own appliances, made room-sized braided rugs, knit matching sweaters for her kids, upholstered furniture and a 1931 Chevy, refinished floors and furniture, and had the depot in Lexington moved, then worked to restore it for use as an antique store. She loved to sing and to garden. She was a substitute teacher and often bookkeeper at Clemens and Associates. She and Don traveled extensively, spent many winters in Gulf Shores, and some years traveling in a camper. When Don couldn't travel, she took genealogy trips with her sisters and daughter. She was happiest when surrounded by family.