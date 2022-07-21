July 3, 1930 - July 19, 2022
NORMAL — Shirley Mae Clemens, 92, was born on July 3, 1930, in Chicago, to Harry and Pearl Crane Henderson. She died July 19, 2022, in Normal, IL.
Shirley met Don Clemens at Wesleyan, and they were married June 17, 1950, in Mazon, IL. They had four children, Terri (Chris Eisele), Dan, Dave (Inger) and Doug (Kathy). Don and Dan preceded her in death. She leaves 12 grandchildren: Josh (Julie) Hardt, Carrie (Clint) Elko, Jess Clemens, Nicki (Jeremy) Gross, Laura (Jason) Ray, Brad Clemens, Lisa (Chris) Sykes, Eva (David) Sloane, Karin (Brock Brilowski) Clemens, Corey (Heather) Clemens, Mackenzie (Adam) Crouch, and Tara (David) Daly. She has 16 (and counting) great-grandchildren. Her sisters: Pat (Darrell) Herman and Kay (Jim) Johnson, and families were always close. Her dog, McDuff, mourns her.
Shirley grew up in Chicago and Mazon during the Depression, switching from public schools to one room schools often. She showed horses, played the accordion, butchered chickens, helped raise her two sisters, and was a cheerleader and valedictorian. At Wesleyan, she was proud to be a math major and Homecoming Queen. With the can-do attitude she learned as a child, she could do anything she set her mind to. She is a legend to her grandkids, who often wrote of her exploits for school assignments. She fixed her own appliances, made room-sized braided rugs, knit matching sweaters for her kids, upholstered furniture and a 1931 Chevy, refinished floors and furniture, and had the depot in Lexington moved, then worked to restore it for use as an antique store. She loved to sing and to garden. She was a substitute teacher and often bookkeeper at Clemens and Associates. She and Don traveled extensively, spent many winters in Gulf Shores, and some years traveling in a camper. When Don couldn't travel, she took genealogy trips with her sisters and daughter. She was happiest when surrounded by family.
Most of all, Shirley was an avid sports fan. She followed the IWU Titans in football, basketball, volleyball and track, and was a faithful fan of all local Purple high schools. She followed the sports careers of her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren from little league through college. She's looking forward to enjoying those games with Don now, with a front row seat no matter where they play.