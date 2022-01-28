COLFAX — Shirley M. Givens, 85, of Colfax, passed away at 10:30 p.m., January 15, 2022 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Her funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 4, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax. Pastor Wayne Gierman will be officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Shirley was born October 18, 1936, in Cropsey, the daughter of Charles and Rachel (Koch) Custer. She married Jack Givens on April 16, 1961. He survives.

Also surviving are two sons: Scott (Pam) Givens of Saybrook and Tim (Dawn) Givens of Colfax; grandchildren: Travis Givens, Michael (Rebecca) Givens, Amanda (Matt Metz) Taylor, Taylor (Marco Perez) Givens, and Justin Givens; great-grandchildren: Maxine Perez and Paisley Metz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister.

Shirley worked in accounting at M&W Gear Company. She was a member of Anchor United Methodist Church.

