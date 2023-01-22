Aug. 5, 1936 - Jan. 18, 2023

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — Shirley L. Roberts, age 86, passed away peacefully at Angel's Grace Hospice on January 17, 2023. Shirley was born in Bloomington, IL, to Jolly and Agnes Simpson in 1936.

Shirley was proceeded in death by her husband, Gerald Roberts. Shirley is survived by her two sons: Jerry (Waukesha, WI) and Ken (Plover, WI). In addition, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Shirley loved crafting with her grandchildren and gardening on her back patio.

A committal service will take place at the Village of Hartland Cemetery (Hill Street) at 11:00 a.m. on January 23, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Angel's Grace Hospice, Oconomowoc, WI.