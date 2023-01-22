Aug. 5, 1936 - Jan. 18, 2023
WAUKESHA, Wisc. — Shirley L. Roberts, age 86, passed away peacefully at Angel's Grace Hospice on January 17, 2023. Shirley was born in Bloomington, IL, to Jolly and Agnes Simpson in 1936.
Shirley was proceeded in death by her husband, Gerald Roberts. Shirley is survived by her two sons: Jerry (Waukesha, WI) and Ken (Plover, WI). In addition, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Shirley loved crafting with her grandchildren and gardening on her back patio.
A committal service will take place at the Village of Hartland Cemetery (Hill Street) at 11:00 a.m. on January 23, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Angel's Grace Hospice, Oconomowoc, WI.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.