Jan. 9, 1939 - Aug. 17, 2022

NORMAL — Shirley L. Hudson, 83, of Normal, passed away August 17, 2022, at her residence and surrounded by family. She was born January 9, 1939, to Vern and Leona (Woolridge) Gaither and married the love of her life, Henry T. Hudson on March 30, 1957.

Surviving are Shirley's loving spouse of 65 years, Henry Hudson; children: Candy (Joe Horine) Hudson, Scott (Jeanne) Hudson, David Hudson; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and brother, Vern Roger (Mae) Gaither.

She is preceded in passing by her father, Vern Gaither; mother, Leona Meyers; son, Randy Hudson; and sisters: Elsie Curry and Margaret Pauline Nafziger.

A public visitation will be held Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Matt Horine to officiate. Burial will follow services at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

