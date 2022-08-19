 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley L. Hudson

  • 0
Shirley L. Hudson

Jan. 9, 1939 - Aug. 17, 2022

NORMAL — Shirley L. Hudson, 83, of Normal, passed away August 17, 2022, at her residence and surrounded by family. She was born January 9, 1939, to Vern and Leona (Woolridge) Gaither and married the love of her life, Henry T. Hudson on March 30, 1957.

Surviving are Shirley's loving spouse of 65 years, Henry Hudson; children: Candy (Joe Horine) Hudson, Scott (Jeanne) Hudson, David Hudson; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and brother, Vern Roger (Mae) Gaither.

She is preceded in passing by her father, Vern Gaither; mother, Leona Meyers; son, Randy Hudson; and sisters: Elsie Curry and Margaret Pauline Nafziger.

A public visitation will be held Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Matt Horine to officiate. Burial will follow services at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News