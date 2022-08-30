Nov. 3, 1928 - Aug. 24, 2022

GRIDLEY — Shirley Jean Funk, 93, of Gridley, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph's Medical Center.

She was born November 3, 1928, the daughter of Henry and Lorene (Miller) Ioerger. She married Nelson L. Funk on April 20, 1952, in Minonk. He died on April 16, 2003 in Bloomington.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

Surviving is one daughter, Marcia J. (Mike Schwartz) Williams of Bloomington; two sons: Loren L. Funk of Knoxville, TN, and Kevin K. (Kay) Funk of Ft. Collins, CO; five grandsons and four great-grandchildren.

Shirley was a member of Christ Community Church of Gridley. For many years she volunteered at the Gridley Food Pantry and the Spare & Share Shoppe. She touched many lives and will be dearly missed.

A funeral service will be held at Christ Community Church of Gridley on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be prior to services from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Gridley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gridley Food Pantry or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

