BLOOMINGTON — Shirley Jean Denniston, 89, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:03p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL. She resided at Carriage Crossing where she made many friends. The family is choosing to have private funeral service at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Private entombment will be at Park Hill Mausoleum, Bloomington. The family suggest memorials be made to The Baby Fold, Normal. She had a heart that felt for hurting children and would like them to be helped with her passing.

Shirley was born April 18, 1932, in Carlock, the daughter of Ernest and Nina Stuckey Fowler. She married Darnell V. Denniston on July 2, 1950, in Normal. He passed away on March 4, 2020.

Also surviving are her three children: Kay McFarland, Normal, Victoria (Stephen) Toelle, Bloomington, and Jeff (Nancy) Denniston, Normal; nine grandchildren: Michael, Denise, Pamela, Amber, Daniel, Allison, Benjamin, Manny, Josh; and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two siblings: Paul Fowler and Bessie Fowler.

Shirley was preceded in death by parents; five siblings, Bill Fowler, Merlin Fowler, Edward Fowler, Betty Fowler, and Eileen Runion.

Shirley did child care in her home while raising her children. After that, she worked at Sugar Creek Packing for 15-years as a Supervisor and the remaining years housecleaning. She did each job to the best of her ability and enjoyment.

She loved the Lord. Her greatest achievement was being married to the love of her life Darnell for 70-years. She loved her family and blessed them and many others with her delicious cooking. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.