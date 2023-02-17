July 7, 1941 - Feb. 12, 2023

NORMAL — Shirley Jean Barker, 81, of Normal, passed away at 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Heritage Manor in Normal.

Her graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, in Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Shirley was born on July 7, 1941, in Normal, a daughter to Herbert and Lois (Weidig) Riley. She married Charles Barker on October 21, 1976, in Morristown, TN. He preceded her in death, along with her parents, and a great-grandchild.

Surviving are her children: Kris Flegel of LeRoy and Kevin Roseman of Normal; brother, Robert Riley of Normal; grandchildren: Katrina (Nate) Hoke of St. Charles, MO, Elise (Kyle) Frazier of Bloomington, Tim (Colleen) Veitengruber of Decatur, and Sam Flegel of Bloomington; eight great-grandchildren; step-son, Bruce (Debbie) Barker; and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Online condolences and memories of Shirley may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.