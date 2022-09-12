Aug. 20, 1935 - Sept. 10, 2022

NORMAL — Shirley J. Ruhrup, 87, of Normal, passed away at 3:25 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Heritage Health, Bloomington.

Shirley was born August 20, 1935 in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Lester and Lucille (Rengel) Reeser. She married Gerald Ruhrup on November 14, 1953 in Bloomington, IL. He survives.

Also surviving are four children: Steven (Judy) Ruhrup, Brian Ruhrup, Kathy (Kirk) Johnson and Kevin (Karen) Ruhrup; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters: Marilyn Webb and JoAnn (Wilbur) Starkey; and one brother, Jerry (Lorna) Reeser.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Joyce Reeser.

Shirley worked for Meadow Gold Dairy. She was an Avon Sales Representative and also a Cafeteria Manager at Unit 5 Glenn School. She was a member of the Friendly Circle and McLean County Home Extension. Shirley enjoyed flowers and gardening, cooking, sewing and reading the newspaper.

Her funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Visitation will be held from noon–1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

Memorial may be made to the Mental Health Association or to the American Cancer Society.

