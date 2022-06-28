March 11, 1936 - June 25, 2022

LEROY — Shirley J. Henson, 86, formerly of LeRoy, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 25, 2022, in the presence of her son, Jerry A. (Connie) in their home in Bloomington, where she resided.

Shirley was born the daughter of Sidney and Lucille Sumner on March 11, 1936, and was united in marriage to Jerry L. Henson (deceased) on April 10, 1954. They were blessed with three sons: Michael (deceased), Rick (deceased), and Jerry A. Her family was in her heart.

Shirley was a charter member of the First Baptist Church of LeRoy. Her hobbies included crocheting, traveling, ceramics, eagle watching, Hallmark movies, and an occasional trip to the Paradise in Peoria.

Survivors include one son, Jerry A. (Connie) of Bloomington; one brother, Walter (Ping) Sumner of Texas; one sister, Virginia (Harold) Fowler of Bloomington; and a daughter-in-law, Jackie Henson of Florida.

The family of Shirley would like to give a special thank you to OSF Hospice Care for assisting throughout Shirley's end of life. They would like to give a very special thank you to Tina, the hospice nurse, for her professionalism, care, and for being there whenever she was needed. She is truly an angel.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OSF Hospice Care in Bloomington.