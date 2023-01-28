March 16, 1936 - Jan. 26, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Shirley J. Coan, 86, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:56 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her sons home, surrounded by family.

She was born March 16, 1936 in Vandalia, a daughter of Paul and Evadna Ritter Nichols. She married Franklin Coan on May 28, 1960. He preceded her in death in 2017.

Survivors include her son, Steve Coan and his wife Heidi, Bloomington; her very precious granddaughter, Brooke (Matt) Tool, Clinton; great-granddaughter, "my sweet" Emma Tool; great-grandson, Mr. Lucas Tool; brother, Don Nichols; brother-in-law, Jim Coan; sister-in-law, Joan Coan; a couple of nieces; and five nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, two sisters, three brothers-in-law, five sisters-in-law, a niece, and a nephew.

Shirley was a stay at home Mom. She enjoyed Steve's childhood with baseball, swimming, long bike rides and bowling. Shirley started babysitting her niece Debbie, when Steve was four. She had lots of time with Brooke for swimming, going to playgrounds, picnics, playing house, and long walks. She and Poppie really enjoyed having Emma with them when Brooke went back to work. And then came Lucas with his trucks, bulldozers, and playing in dirt. Didn't have as much time with Lucas, but it was time well spent.

At Shirley's request there will be no funeral or memorial service.