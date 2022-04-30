March 26, 1940 - April 23, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Shirley Gertrude Beaver, 82, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022, under the patient care of her husband and the wonderful nursing staff at Martin Health Center, Bloomington.

Her memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at St. Patrick of Merna, where visitation will be one hour prior to mass. Memorials can be sent in her name to the Westminster Foundation, 2620 Lincoln Street, Bloomington, IL, 61701, or St. Patrick Church of Merna, 1001 N. Towanda Barnes Road, Bloomington, IL, 61705, or The Baby Fold, 108 E. Willow, Normal, IL, 61761.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

Shirley Gertrude (Sorenson) Beaver was born March 26, 1940, in Oregon, WI. Shirley highly valued faith and education. In her childhood, Shirley learned to play the organ and piano, spending hours practicing at their local church. As an adult, Shirley played the organ for Our Lady Queen of Peace church and sent her children to the associated Catholic school. On many camping trips with other church families, Shirley would lead everyone in song and dance with her accordion.

At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Shirley earned a bachelor's and master's degree in nursing. She supported her husband through his own degrees at the UW-Madison. Shirley was very proud that their four children who grew up to achieve high degrees within their professional fields (MBA, Cardiac-Thoracic Surgeon, Veterinary Surgeon, and Psychologist).

Shirley lived an active life as mother and Nurse Practitioner, working in Employee Health at the UW Hospital in Madison. After retirement she spent her time enjoying family visits, camping, and traveling abroad with her husband. She always had photos of her adored grandchildren to share with others. Her later years were spent in more quiet activities as an avid reader, attending daily mass, weekly breakfasts with friends, and visits from her family. Shirley and her husband moved to Westminster in 2019, where they found many new friends.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Grace (Moratz) and Rodney Sorenson and brother, Richard Sorenson.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Albert John Beaver; her four children: Stephen (Peggy) Beaver, Cedarburg, WI, Thomas (Michelle) Beaver, Gainesville, FL, Daniel (Catherine) Beaver, Ducksburg, MA, and Kathleen (Frank) Bush, Bloomington, IL; ten grandchildren: Christian, Sarah, Ella, Elyse, Valeria, Michael, Madeleine, Jean Christoph, Theodore and Nicholas; and her sister, Marjorie (Peter) Mortensen.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and especially the nurses at Martin Health for their excellent care of Shirley.