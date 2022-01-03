MINONK — Shirley Barth, 85, of Minonk passed away at 11:46 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Minonk.

She was born on December 13, 1936 in Benson, IL a daughter of Charles and Meta (Rhode) Aeschliman. She married Dean Barth on June 7, 1959 in Roanoke, IL. He passed away on December 22, 2013.

Survivors include two sons: David (Michelle) Barth of Silsbee, TX, Steven (June) Barth of rural Minonk; one daughter, Vicki Wilham of Peoria; one sister, Betty Lou Smith of Flanagan; one brother, Ernest Aeschliman of Roanoke; six grandchildren: Jacob Wilham, Steven Wilham, Michael Barth, Jordan (MaryAnna) Barth, Charles (Melissa) Barth, Elizabeth (Brea); sister-in-law, Leona Aeschliman of Eureka; five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and two brothers.

Shirley was a school teacher in various schools before her retirement.

She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Minonk. She was on the Board of dDrectors for the Filger Library in Minonk. She was an active member of the Minonk Food Pantry.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Chaplain Taylor Huber will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Tuesday. Burial will be in the Minonk Township Cemetery. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Filger Library in Minonk. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.