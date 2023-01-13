April 26, 1935 - Jan. 12, 2023

EUREKA — Shirley Ann Wilson, 87, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 4:12 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Carle Hospital in Eureka surrounded by family.

She was born on April 26, 1935, to Andrew E. and Christina E. Behrens Esposito in Queens, NY. She married Gilbert D. Wilson, Sr. on February 14, 1952, in Eureka. He died on February 10, 2022.

Survivors include daughter, Christina (Ron) Schmidgall of Eureka; son, Dean (Diana L.) Wilson of Hanna City, IL; daughter, Andrea (late Mark) Scott of Eureka; five grandchildren: Gloria Fitzgerald, Jarrod Wenger, Jason Wilson, Alyssa Rocke, Derek Scott; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews whom she loved.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and one sister, Gloria Berlett.

Shirley worked as a receptionist for Dr. Michael Borzello, DDS, for 13 years and for Dr. Larry Melaik, DDS, for 20 years.

She was a member of the Eureka United Methodist Church, Eureka Hospital Auxiliary, and the Garden Club (Prairieland).

Shirley enjoyed reading biographies and about women in history, baking, volunteering, walking every day, and daily devotions.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Eureka United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Burial will be in the Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, in Eureka, is handling arrangements for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MS Society, Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka or Eureka United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.