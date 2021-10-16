 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley Ann Umbright Reiner

  • 0
Shirley Ann Umbright Reiner

NORMAL — Shirley Ann Umbright Reiner was born on August 9, 1935, in Bloomington, IL. She passed away on October 10, 2021 in Normal, IL.

A private service will be held for immediate family. She will be laid to rest next to the love of her life, James Reiner.

As a mother of four children, and grandmother of one, she cared deeply about her family first and foremost. She was the most caring, compassionate, resilient, and joyful person. She also loved the Lord. Although, Shirley will be profoundly missed, Heaven just got a little brighter with her beautiful smile.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News