NORMAL — Shirley Ann Umbright Reiner was born on August 9, 1935, in Bloomington, IL. She passed away on October 10, 2021 in Normal, IL.
A private service will be held for immediate family. She will be laid to rest next to the love of her life, James Reiner.
As a mother of four children, and grandmother of one, she cared deeply about her family first and foremost. She was the most caring, compassionate, resilient, and joyful person. She also loved the Lord. Although, Shirley will be profoundly missed, Heaven just got a little brighter with her beautiful smile.
