May 18, 1929 - Sept. 4, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Shirley Ann (Simpsen) Cumpston, 93, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:39 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal, IL surrounded by loving family.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington with Pastor Billy Newell officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with services.

Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorials may be directed to Marcfirst, Trinity Lutheran Church, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Shirley was born on the family farm near Anchor, IL on May 18, 1929. She was a daughter to Albert and Hulda Augusta (Schleeter) Simpsen. She married Clarence "Warren" Cumpston at St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Anchor on July 20, 1947. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2021.

Surviving are her children: Stephen Cumpston of Bloomington, Pamela (Johan) Lueschen of Fallbrook, CA, and Gregory (Janet) Cumpston of Bloomington; grandchildren: Jessica (Chad) Edwards of Chandler, AZ, Jason (Lorra) Cumpston of Bloomington, Travis (Taren) Cumpston of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Adam Cumpston of Bloomington, Marina Lueschen of Portland, OR, and Jens Lueschen of Fallbrook, CA; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Harleigh, Kashden Cumpston, Jacob, Abby, and Lilah Edwards, Rylee and Raegan Cumpston; Colton, Gavin, and Keagen Naffziger, Inez Augustine Lueschen-Kunde, and Baby Cumpston coming in January 2023; sister, Alberta Zachay of St Joseph, MN; brother, Darrel (Dottie) Simpsen of rural Saybrook, IL; step-brother, Jim (Marge) Rohrbaugh of Birmingham, AL; and several in-laws and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband; parents; daughter, Lisa Jill Cumpston; daughter-in-law, Cindy Cumpston; two sisters: Allyne Roach and Lois Lehman; and several in-laws; and three nephews.

Shirley's mother passed away when she was a young girl. She went to live with her beloved Aunt and Uncle, Annie and Jimmy Hall, who helped raise her. She grew up in the Great Depression and went to school in a one room school house. She was a cheerleader. After graduating from Anchor High School and when Warren returned from World War II, she and Warren were married. He had joined the reserves and was deployed back to combat during the Korean War. During that time Shirley took great care of her family and their home. She loved her family fiercely and sacrificed much of her life to care for the ones she loved most. After Lisa was severely injured in an accident, Shirley and Warren took great care of her for many years.

Shirley loved the Lord and was a founding member of the Stephen Ministry program at her church. She had also served on the Board of Directors at Marcfirst. She was an avid Cubs fan, bridge player, and enjoyed golf. She loved making ceramics, painting and drawing. She was known for decorating every inch of her house. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington where she was active in the church and school. She loved to watch her grandchildren at their many sporting events.

She was a devoted and loving wife for 73 years, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Both Shirley and Warren were devoted to their family and their actions proved it. The family would like to thank Transitions Hospice and the staff at McLean County Nursing home for all their kindness and care. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.