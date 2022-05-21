March 23, 1927 - May 17, 2022

Shirley Ann Pople, age 95, died on May 17, 2022, in Bloomington, at Luther Oaks Senior Living Center, where she had been a resident for four years.

Visitation will be at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal at 9:45 a.m. prior to a funeral mass starting at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Shirley will be laid to rest at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Monmouth. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family.

Shirley Zimmer was born in Monmouth on March 23, 1927, the youngest child of Arthur and Laura Kane Zimmer. She graduated from Monmouth High School in 1945, and attended the College of St. Francis in Joliet. She married Howard "Jim" Pople on July 2, 1949, in Monmouth.

After they moved to Normal in 1968, Shirley was active in the church and community. She volunteered with the Red Cross, OSF St. Joseph, Election Day Voting Polls, Occupational Development Center, Alter and Rosery Society, Women's Club, and worked as a Welcome Wagon Lady.

She enjoyed traveling and had an active social life. She had her hair done every Friday and attended daily mass. She read the Pantagraph cover to cover and always had the radio tuned to WJBC.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother, Arthur "Bud" Zimmer; and her sister, Jane Zimmer Swanson.

She is survived by her children: Ann (C.P.) Harding and Carol (Steve Galt), both of Normal. Daughter, Lynne (Daryl) Petty of Grinnell, IA, and son, Phil (Cindy) Pople of Frederick, MD. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Nick, Luke and Chris Harding, Mathew Petty, Laura Petty, Jessica Petty, Katie DeWitt, Emma Locke and Adam Galt; and ten great-grandchildren.

Remember Shirley by spending time embracing lifelong friends, being proud of your family and supporting your local charity.

To get a better glimpse of the life of Shirley Pople, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.