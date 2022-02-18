BLOOMINGTON — Shirley Ann Evans, 85, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:35 p.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022, at her home.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington with Pastor Chuck Bahn officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to Trinity Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran School Scholarship Fund, or to the family.

Shirley was born on December 21, 1936, in Colfax, IL, a daughter to Lowell and Eleanor (Law) Bounds. She married Floyd Merle Eads on June 26, 1954, in Normal, he preceded her in death on October 26, 1966. She then married Thomas Evans on July 18, 1967, in Bloomington, he preceded her in death on November 2, 2004.

Surviving are her son, Michael Eads of Bloomington; daughter, Kimberly Huyck of Fairfield, CA; grandchildren: Brandi (James) Dicken, Jennifer (David) Robinson, and Kenneth Bodenbach; great-grandchildren: Kyle Herron, Amber Dicken, Drew Dicken, Laney Robinson, and Audrey Robinson; great-great-grandson, Greyson Herron; siblings: William (Peggy) Bounds of Kenosha, WI, Sandy (Harold) Statler of Peru, Don (Barb) Bounds of Minonk, Colleen (Brad) Evans of Fairbury, Linda (her late husband Bob) Caughey, and Gary (Sharon) Bounds of Towanda; half-siblings: Tricia Bounds of Florida, Kenneth Bounds of Florida, and Kandi (Bryon) Guinsler of Virginia; step-siblings: Pete (Renee) Cunliffe of Marketplace, AL, Edna Hasty of Normal, and Mike Cunliffe of Normal; son-in-law, John Edwards of McLean; and many, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Merle and Thomas; daughters: Merlene Eads Booker and Cheryl Eads Edwards; siblings: Ron Bounds, Nancy Bounds, and Terry Bounds; and son-in-law, Terry Booker.

Shirley was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. There she was involved in many groups and was a member of the Ladies Aide. Shirley was also very involved with volunteering for Bloomington Fire Department, where her husband Thomas worked, in various ways. She worked for Illinois State University for many years and then later became a home healthcare provider.

