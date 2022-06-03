Nov. 21, 1947 - May 29, 2022

COLFAX — Shirley Ann Dill, 74, of Colfax, passed away at 3:32 p.m., May 29, 2022, at Heritage Health in Normal.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax. Pastor Michele Giermann will be officiating.

Shirley was born November 21, 1947, in Bloomington, the daughter of Barney and Merlyn (Gee) Daugherty. She married Danny Dill in 1968. They divorced in 1973. She was reared in the Colfax area by her grandparents, Ernest and Lillian Gee and her uncle, Bob Gee and her aunt, Betty Gee. They and her sister, Jean Daugherty preceded her in death.

Surviving are her son, Danny (Kimberley) Dill of Dallas, TX; and one sister, Mary (Bill) Harris of Armstrong, MO.

Shirley was a 1965 graduate of Octavia High School, Colfax and a 1966 graduate of Flamingo Beauty College in Bloomington.

She worked in beauty shops in Bloomington before opening her own shop in Colfax, Smart Set Beauty Salon. She retired in May 2017.

Shirley was a lifetime member of the Colfax United Methodist church, where she sang in the choir for many years.

