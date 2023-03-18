Sept. 9, 1940 - Feb. 23, 2023
TOLUCA — Shirley A. Sutter, 82, of Toluca, and formerly of Lexington, passed away on February 23, 2023. She was born September 9, 1940, in Arrowsmith, IL, to Arthur Ray and Ethel May (Gaffney) Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brad.
Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Services are planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Compassus Hospice.
Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.
