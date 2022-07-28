May 15, 1929 - July 23, 2022

NORMAL — Shirley A. Brown, 93, of Normal, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at McLean County Nursing Home.

Born May 15, 1929, in Platteville, WI, to Harley and Edna (Richardson) Riter, she married Harold K. Brown on June 10, 1950, in Platteville.

Shirley is survived by four children: one daughter, Sandy Blight of Champaign, IL; and three sons: Richard (Kim Siemers) of Durango, CO; Gene (Laural Huisman) of Normal, IL; and Jim (Mary Fiedler) of Sandpoint, ID. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Nikki Blight, Kerri Burton, and Zach Brown; two step-grandchildren: David Huisman and Michael Riverstone; two great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn Burton and Maya Burton; and three step-great-grandchildren: Henry Riverstone, Harry Huisman, and Abraham Huisman.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a sister, and son-in-law, Dave Blight.

Shirley earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Wisconsin State College, Platteville. She taught briefly in Wisconsin before moving to Illinois. She later was a substitute teacher for Unit 5 and Olympia schools.

Shirley was a very loving woman who was known for her charitable acts and kindness. She volunteered for many years at the McLean County Nursing Home, and for Mobile Meals. She was active in many organizations including Bloomington-Normal Woman's Club and McLean County HCE. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and volunteered her time in the kitchen and teaching Sunday school. She was deeply cherished by her family and will be missed.

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McLean County Nursing Home Activity Fund, 901 N. Main St., Normal; Home Sweet Home Ministries, 303 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington IL; or to the donor's choice.

The family would like to thank the staff at McLean County Nursing Home for their wonderful care.