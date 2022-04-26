Jan. 4, 1947 - April 20, 2022

PEORIA — Sherryn (Sherry) L. Thorn, was born January 4, 1947, in Peoria, IL, to Louise and Alvin D. Thorn. She died at home in Peoria on April 20, 2022, with her loving daughter and caretaker, Jennifer Konczyk, by her side.

Sherry was a graduate of Woodruff High School and held several professional positions throughout her career. One of her favorites was supervising the Main Desk at Illinois Wesleyan University, where she worked for ten-years and was adored by her team of student workers, many of whom kept in touch with her long after they graduated. Her favorite job of all was serving as daily lunch companion to her eldest grandson for the first six-years of his life, and then full-time nanny to her four younger grandchildren, a position she held for ten-years, retiring in 2008.

Sherry is survived by three daughters: Angela Hall (Eric Nelson), Jennifer Konczyk (Joe), and Julie Ewing (Randy); and five beloved grandchildren: Max (Alexandria), Grace, Jacob, Emma, and Lucas. Although she did not live quite long enough to meet her, Sherry had the joyful knowledge that her first great-grandchild was on the way. Sherry loved her family above all and always made sure her children and grandchildren felt loved and encouraged by her.

Sherry is also survived by her dear brother, Rusty Ronell, and was predeceased by her dear sister, Kathy Pumphrey.

To make a memorial in Sherry's honor, please consider the Family Justice Center in Peoria, which helps victims of domestic violence find safety and resources, a cause Sherry was passionate about throughout her life, or the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA).