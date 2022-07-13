May 22, 1947 - July 9, 2022

EL PASO — Sherry J. Duley, 75, of El Paso, passed away at 7:36 a.m. on July 9, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

She was born May 22, 1947 at Bloomington a daughter of Marion and Jean Crago Hertlein. She married Darrell Duley on June 12, 1971 in Peoria. He survives.

Other survivors include her two sons: Brian (Becky) Duley and Brad (Beth) Duley both of El Paso; her grandchildren: Celestino, Declan, Grace and Hope Duley; brother, Rick Hertlein, Ft. Collins, CO; a sister-in-law, Darlene Summers, Clinton; her biological siblings: Bobby Lishka, Joyce Harris, Mary Margaret Poston, Lorina Ondor, Darlina Wright, Sharon Sibigtroth and Bill Lishka.

Sherry was a school teacher for Sunnyland School District and later served many years at Jefferson Park School in El Paso Gridley School District. She was a longtime member of the El Paso Methodist Church, served as President for the El Paso Library and was a founder of the El Paso Food Pantry. Sherry was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and truly enjoyed the 2016 World Series.

Memorial visitation will be on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Ruestman Harris Funeral Home, El Paso from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Secor Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to the El Paso Food Pantry. Online tributes and condolences may be sent to www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.