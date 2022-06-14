Jan. 12, 1961 - June 8, 2022

ROANOKE — Sherry Dee Parrish Maxwell, 61, of Roanoke, formerly of Bloomington and Springfield, passed away on June 8, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on January 12, 1961, in Monmouth, IL, to Robert Lee and Charlotte Faye Gwinn Parrish.

Surviving are her daughters: Kylara Brandt, and Abigail Maxwell (fiance Jared White); five grandchildren: Destiny Eskew, Mckenzie Brandt, Jeramiah Brandt, Isaiah Brandt, Damian Reed; one great-grandson, Keyondre Robertson; her mother, Charlotte Faye (Wally) Blunier; her father, Robert Lee (Carol) Parrish; two brothers: Christopher (Laura) and Bradley Parrish; and her fiance, Tim Bleichner.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Gertrude Parrish and Lee and Dorothy Parrish; her maternal grandparents, Chuck and Shirley Gwinn; her adoptive parents, Jackie and Wayne Alexander and Irene Harms; and her stepmother, Judy Parrish.

Sherry worked for the United States Postal Service for over 25-years, retiring as supervisor in 2021.

She was a member of NAPS and Cursillo.

Sherry was big on family, she loved playing games and cards and loved to travel. She was very crafty and was always making homemade gifts for others to enjoy.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Tom Hoffman will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be done following the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.